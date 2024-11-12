Microsoft uses AI to create the world's first 3D replica of St. Peter's Basilica

St. Peter's Basilica, a major pilgrimage site, receives around 15 million visitors annually. It is renowned for its Renaissance and Baroque architecture, with contributions from famous artists like Michelangelo and Bernini.

The Fabbrica di San Pietro, a Catholic institution responsible for the conservation and maintenance of St. Peter's Basilica, has partnered with Microsoft to create a "digital twin" of the Basilica. This ultra-precise virtual reconstruction allows pilgrims and visitors to explore the structure virtually.

To execute this project, Microsoft collaborated with Iconem, a leader in digital preservation known for creating 3D replicas of the world's most famous historical landmarks and archaeological sites. Microsoft used Azure, photogrammetry, and AI to create an ultra-precise virtual reconstruction of St. Peter's Basilica.

Iconem's team captured over 400,000 high-resolution images using advanced photogrammetry techniques. They spent three weeks scanning the Basilica with various devices, including drones, cameras, and lasers. The massive volume of images collected was processed using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. AI-generated imagery, derived from Iconem's photogrammetry data, enhanced the visualization of both the interior and exterior of the Basilica.

Microsoft's AI for Good Lab contributed advanced tools to refine the digital twin with millimeter-level accuracy. AI was also employed to help detect and map structural vulnerabilities, such as cracks and missing mosaic tiles, aiding Basilica authorities in repair work.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, said:

This project ultimately allows us to rediscover what is fully human and connects everyone.

An upcoming interactive website and immersive exhibitions will allow anyone to experience St. Peter's Basilica both digitally and in person.

This innovative project supported by Microsoft preserves the historical and architectural legacy of St. Peter's Basilica while making it more accessible to people around the world. Through the power of technology, visitors can now experience the grandeur and artistry of this iconic landmark in exciting new ways.