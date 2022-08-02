Microsoft Viva Goals enters general availability to help users track objectives and results

Microsoft has released the stable version of “Viva Goals”. The platform works under the Microsoft Viva umbrella and promises to help monitor objectives and track key results.

Microsoft Viva Goals is a management solution that supports the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) framework. At its core, Viva Goals is a tool to track progress towards preset goals. Integrating with Microsoft Viva, the platform also helps organizations follow the progress of people and teams.

Viva Goals has a simplified and unified hub, which makes it easy for organizations to attach daily tasks that eventually help in fulfilling long-term goals. In a Tech Community post announcing its general availability, Microsoft offered some highlights of the platform:

Creating clarity : With one centralized source of truth for goal setting, monitoring progress, and assessing success across your organization, you create clarity for your team, connect daily work to outcomes and align at all levels

: With one centralized source of truth for goal setting, monitoring progress, and assessing success across your organization, you create clarity for your team, connect daily work to outcomes and align at all levels Focusing teams on impact, not output : Shift focus from effort and activity to impact and outcomes, share progress across your organization with customizable dashboards that turn data into insights, and stay agile at scale

: Shift focus from effort and activity to impact and outcomes, share progress across your organization with customizable dashboards that turn data into insights, and stay agile at scale Bringing goals into the flow of everyday work: Keep goals top-of-mind by bringing data and actions into the spaces your team is already using, like Microsoft Teams, ADO, and the most popular data and project management tools.

To unlock and access the full set of features in Viva Goals, companies need to purchase either Microsoft Viva Goals SKU or Microsoft Viva SKU. The tool is available as an application in Microsoft Teams and also as an independent web application.

Customers can purchase and use Viva Goals with the web application without needing any other Microsoft product or subscription. However, a Microsoft Teams product licence is required if companies want to use Viva Goals through the Teams application. Additionally, Viva Goals can also work with several third-party services such as Amazon Redshift, GitHub, MySQL, Salesforce, Trello, Zendesk, and many more.