Microsoft's action shows Windows 11 is its favorite child over Xbox at Comic Con 2022 India

The Comic Con 2022 is underway at the moment in India and tech giants like Dell, Intel, and Microsoft, among others, have been showcasing their latest and greatest tech here.

At the recent Comic Con Delhi, which was held between 9th to 11th December at NSIC Grounds, the Redmond firm had set up its booth, and interestingly, a Twitter user @oshayon, who visited the place was rather surprised when they saw that the section of the booth dedicated to gaming completely lacked any Xbox banners or advertisements or the like. The entire section was filled with promos for Windows 11 with taglines like saying "Play it your way" and "The perfect setup exists on Windows 11".

Another user chimed in the same thread echoing similar sentiments and posted a picture of the IGDC Hyberabad Xbox booth which also appears pretty bland and boring.

Thankfully for Xbox lovers, it was not all gloomy as yet another user, who happened to have visited the Bengaluru Comic Con held back in November, published a photo showing some dazzling game banners.

But of course, Windows 11 was here too, though there was an Xbox Game Pass promo as well clearly visible. In this Bengaluru picture, the Windows 11 tagline read "Gaming never looked so good Windows 11 is bringing it" and "Nothing rivals gaming on Windows 11". The banner also mentions gaming features like DirectStorage and AutoHDR.

Overall it looks like Microsoft's focus, at least in India, is to promote Windows 11 over Xbox to gamers and the core gaming audience. This could be an India-specific thing and Microsoft may have noticed its customer base there has a higher demand for gaming PCs than Xbox consoles. Or maybe Microsoft has not been happy with the Windows 11 adoption rate overall and wants more people to move to it.