Valve: Windows 11 market share is growing rapidly

Here is the latest report from Valve showing hardware and software preferences among Steam users. The November 2022 Steam Hardware & Software Survey reveals a notable spike in Windows 11 market share and a corresponding reduction in those using Windows 10.

According to Valve, Windows 11 on Steam is experiencing one of the most significant influx of users since its introduction. The November 2022 report shows Windows 11 climbing to 27.98%, +4.61 compared with the previous month. Windows 10 has lost 3.31 points, settling at 65.60%. One possible explanation of such a spike is the release of the Windows 11 2022 Update and its gaming-related features (even though Microsoft has blocked access to the update for some due to confirmed performance degradations).

64-bit Windows 7 remains the third most popular Windows version on Steam with 1.88% (-1.71%), and 64-bit Windows 8.1 is fourth with 0.41% (+0.01). 32-bit Windows 7 closes the top five list with a puny 0.11% market share.

Windows 10: 65.60% (-3.31) Windows 11: 27.98% (+4.61) Windows 7 64-bit: 1.88% (-1.71) Windows 8.1 64-bit: 0.41% (+0.01) Windows 7: 0.11%

Overall, Windows is at 96.11% (-0.39) on Steam. Apple's macOS is second with 2.45% (+0.22), and Linux is last with 1.44% (+0.16).

Now to the hardware preference. One notable change is the Nvidia GTX 1650, now the most popular graphics card on Steam.

Steam Hardware Survey - October 2022 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 67.10% (-3.89) 32.87% (+3.88) 0.03% (+0.01) Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 32.60% (-3.58) 30.06% (+1.09) 19.76% (+0.57) Memory 16GB 8GB 32GB 52.62% (-1.55) 21.24% (+1.76) 13.38% (-1.39) Graphics Cards Nvidia AMD Intel 75.69% (-3.15) 15.15% (+2.02) 8.94% (+1.09) Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA GTX 1060 NVIDIA RTX 2060 6.05% (+0.62) 5.58% (-1.81) 4.48% (-1.42) Graphics Cards Memory 8GB 6GB 4GB 26.22% (+0.47) 19.97% (-3.04) 15.63% (+2.23) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 65.06% (-0.02) 11.34% (-2.08) 5.7% (+0.44)

You can learn more about Valve's latest hardware and software findings in the report published on the official website. Also, check out the latest report from Statcounter showing details about desktop browsers and operating systems.