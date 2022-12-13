Microsoft Teams future update will make file sharing easy, thanks to AI

The developer team behind Microsoft Teams is currently working on a plethora of new features, which are to be rolled out in future updates, including a nifty integration between Teams and Outlook. Besides, the company is also putting artificial intelligence (AI) to use to develop another feature that will help users save a lot of time while sharing files in a Teams chat.

Microsoft is working on AI-based file suggestions in chat for Teams users. The company aims to make it easier for users to attach and send files, thus saving valuable time. The way it works is fairly simple and exactly the same as how suggested replies work in Teams chats.

Thanks to the implementation of AI, Teams will be able to detect when your conversations indicate sharing files and will surface them accordingly. Among the files shown to you, you will be able to choose the right one and send it with just one click. Although not confirmed, you should also have the option to ignore the suggestions if you think they are not helpful, exactly like how you can ignore suggested replies and type everything you want to say instead.

According to Microsoft 365 Roadmap, File suggestions for Teams chat will be available in February next year. But do not take Microsoft's word for it, as the company is notorious for promising something and then delaying or canceling it altogether. We will believe it when we see it.

Meanwhile, Teams users can benefit from some of the recently added features, including the ability to engage with their audience quickly, help better organize community events, and so much more.

If you are a Teams user, what are your favorite Teams features Microsoft added recently? Let us know in the comments section.