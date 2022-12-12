The new Windows Media Player is now available to Windows 10 users

Microsoft is bringing another Windows 11 app to Windows 10 customers. After backporting the new Alarms & Clock app, Microsoft is releasing the updated Windows Media Player. It is now available to Windows 10 users in the Release Preview Channel (via), but you can manually download and install it on the stable Windows 10 versions. Just do not confuse the new Windows Media Player with the legacy Windows Media Player.

The Windows Media Player substitutes the old and abandoned Groove Music app. It features a more modern user interface with "rich artist imagery," a mini-player with Compact Overlay support, and the ability to manage and play videos. Microsoft has also added improved keyboard shortcuts and assistive technologies support for better accessibility. Finally, you can use the updated app to burn CDs if your computer has an optical drive.

Microsoft understands that many users love the classic Windows Media Player, so it does not plan to remove it from Windows 10 and 11 yet. The old app is still available in the Windows Tools folder, and you can delete the new one if you dislike it.

The software giant has yet to announce the release of the updated Windows Media Player app to Windows 10 in the Release Preview Channel. It is not available to the stable versions of Windows 10 (although it appears as such in the Microsoft Store), but the release should not take too long to arrive. If waiting is not your option, here is how to download the new Windows Media Player on the stable Windows 10 versions (build 19042 and more recent):

Go to store.rg-adguard.net. Select ProductID from the first drop-down. Paste 9WZDNCRFJ3PT in the search box. Select RP from the next drop-down list. Click the button with a checkmark and download the Microsoft.ZuneMusic_11.2209.30.0_neutral_~_8wekyb3d8bbwe.msixbundle file. Open the downloaded file and update the app.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently added better folder navigation to the Windows Media Player app in the Dev Channel.

Windows 10 users, would you replace the classic Windows Media Player with its modern version? Let us know what you think in the comments.