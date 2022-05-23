Microsoft's Panos Panay reiterates that Windows 11 is all about quality

Recently Microsoft announced that Windows 11 was now ready for broad deployment. The company probably feels so because it has seen a massive adoption, twice that of Windows 10, says Microsoft. This large-scale adoption is for good reasons and the Redmond giant has explained that the adoption rate has been mainly driven by the quality of the OS itself.

In a January blog post back penned by Panos Panay, the Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, it was said:

Since the launch of Windows 11 in October, we have seen strong demand and preference for Windows 11 with people accepting the upgrade offer to Windows 11 at twice the rate we saw for Windows 10. Windows 11 also has the highest quality scores and product satisfaction of any version of Windows we’ve ever shipped. Product quality was a huge focus for the team, and we took a deliberate and phased approach to how we rolled out the upgrade.

Today, at Computex 2022, Panos Panay, in a discussion with Nicole Dezen, CVP of Device Partner Sales at the company, re-iterated on this idea once more stating that quality of the OS was still the highest priority for the Windows 11 development team. He said:

[..] And it (Windows 11) has the highest quality scores. Here's the most important thing for our team, quality, quality, quality. People using it are finding the quality in the product, which has just been awesome. That also translates to product satisfaction. It is the highest product satisfaction of any version of Windows we've ever shipped. You kind of see that.

The Computex keynote also had talks about other things like the various Windows 11 features and the new hybrid work culture which has become prevalent since the COVID pandemic. You can watch it at the source link below.

Source: COMPUTEX TAIPEI (YouTube)