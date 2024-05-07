The players who got the Redfall Hero Pass will get some kind of credit from Bethesda

Earlier today, it was revealed that Microsoft is shutting down a number of game development studios under its Bethesda Softworks division. They include Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Studios, and Arkane Austin. That team released the vampire-themed shooter Redfall just over a year ago in May 2023.

Microsoft offered people who purchased the $100 Redfall Bite Back edition access to a Hero Pas which was supposed to add two new heroes to the game in a future DLC pack. The Hero Pass was also available separately as a $30 add on to the game.

One year after the game's launch, the Hero Pack had yet to be released. Today, the official Arkane Studios X (formerly Twitter) page confirmed Redfall will receive no more updates which means the Hero Pack has been canceled.

Signup here https://t.co/wb1R4m4emj to receive details on how eligible players can receive this credit. pic.twitter.com/69Os17kpQ8 — Arkane Studios (@ArkaneStudios) May 7, 2024

The post also says that buyers of the Redfall Bite Back edition and the Hero Pass add-on will get some kind of "credit" in the future. The post contains a link to a Bethesda support site, which at the moment says:

We are working to finalize details for the Redfall credit program. This article will be updated as new information becomes available shortly.

Today's X post does state that while there won't be any more updates for Redfall, its multiplayer servers "will remain online for players to enjoy".

Redfall was heavily hyped before its launch by Bethesda and Microsoft but its release was met with mixed reviews from the press and low interest from gamers. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer admitted that the release of Redfall was a disappointment, and added that "there is nothing more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community."