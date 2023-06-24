Leaked poll shows employees don't consider Microsoft as 'top place' to work

According to a leaked internal poll, Microsoft employees have expressed concerns regarding the current leadership within the company. The poll, which marks a significant drop in employee confidence compared to the previous year, sheds light on the challenges faced by Microsoft's workforce.

Earlier this year, CEO Satya Nadella announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs by the end of Q3 2023. Alongside the layoffs, Microsoft also revealed that employees would not receive a pay raise this year, citing tough economic conditions.

The leaked poll results highlight declining employee sentiment toward working at Microsoft. When asked whether operating at the company was a good idea, 69% of respondents responded negatively, representing a 3% increase from the previous year. In 2021, 73% of employees considered it a great opportunity to work at Microsoft.

The data further revealed that compensation was a primary concern among employees, aligning with negative sentiment. This sentiment was reinforced by recent news from the CEO that merit bonuses would not be granted this year. Employees questioned the discrepancy between their concerns and the company's decision.

In a subsequent daily poll regarding employees' willingness to remain at Microsoft if offered a better opportunity elsewhere, less than half of the respondents expressed intent to stay with the company.

These changes have had a negative impact on employee morale and performance. The leaked email from Nadella addressing the pay freeze further exacerbated mixed emotions among employees. And it leads to concerns about the decision-making process and overall leadership.

Notably, Microsoft discontinued its annual employee poll, "Employee Signals," where employees can share their thoughts on the company. The absence of this platform likely contributed to the gathering frustration among the workforce.

It remains to be seen how Microsoft will navigate these challenges and ensure the satisfaction of its employees in the coming months.

Source: Insider