Mozilla fixes Firefox installation issues in version 127.0.1

Earlier this month, Mozilla released a big new feature update for its browser in the Release channel. Version 127 delivered a couple of notable changes and new capabilities, such as auto-start on Windows, additional password protection for improved safety, and a host of bug fixes. Now, several days later, Mozilla is back with another, this time minor update, for Firefox users.

According to the official release notes, Firefox 127.0.1 fixes the problem of losing tabs on systems with password-protected profiles, installation issues on Windows, slow audio on Linux, and incorrect cookie rejection on certain websites.

Here is what is new in Mozilla Firefox 127.0.1:

Version 127.0.1, first offered to Release channel users on June 19, 2024 Fixed: Fixed an issue where users with a primary password set on their profile could lose their previous session of tabs upon upgrading if they dismissed the primary password prompt (bug 1901899).

Fixed an issue where Linux users with accessibility.monoaudio.enable set to true were experiencing slow audio speeds (bug 1900972).

Fixed an issue where, in some circumstances, the Firefox installer on Windows failed to complete the installation (bug 1896868).

Fixed an issue causing Firefox to incorrectly reject cookies for certain websites (bug 1901325).

Existing Firefox customers can keep using the browser as is. Eventually, it will update itself in the background and switch to the latest version upon the next restart. However, you can speed up the upgrade process by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox.

You can download Firefox from the official website. The browser is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Windows 10 and 11 users can also get Firefox from the Microsoft Store. Release notes for Firefox 127.0 are available here.

In other news, according to Statcounter, Mozilla Firefox lost a bit of its user base in May 2024 and currently has roughly 6.64% of the desktop browser market.