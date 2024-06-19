Some gamers are not happy the new Marvel vs. Capcom Collection is not coming to Xbox

As part of Tuesday's Nintendo Direct streaming event, Capcom announced a new collection of seven classic Marvel-themed games. The Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will include the following games:

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men vs Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter

Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

In addition to the Switch, the collection will also be coming to the PS4 console and on the PC via Steam sometime later in 2024. However, the game is not currently listed as coming to any currently supported Xbox consoles.

IGN reports that it has caused some gamers, especially Xbox fans, to post some very upset comments on their social media accounts. It even caused the phrase "No Xbox" to trend on X on Tuesday.

Many commenters have pointed out a number of odd things related to this snub of the Xbox for this specific Capcom collection. One is that Capcom did announce a new Ace Attorney classic collection for the Xbox One on Tuesday. Another is that Marvel vs. Capcom 2 launched for the original Xbox in 2002 and was re-released for the Xbox 360 in 2009.

So far, Capcom has not offered a comment on why this new Marvel vs Capcom collection is not coming to the Xbox platform. There's some speculation online that the lack of support for Capcom’s MT Framework engine for the Xbox One is to blame for this current situation.

Starting to believe the "MT Framework for Xbox One is dead" theory. It explains all the skips for that platform.



Great Ace Attorney - MT

Monster Hunter Stories - MT

Monster Hunter Stores 2 - MT

Mega Man Battle Network - Unknown

Marvel vs. Capcom Collection - Likely MT https://t.co/16fDuJFI5a — Jawmuncher (@Jawmuncher) June 18, 2024

Ironically, it was recently reported that Microsoft has formed a new team in its Xbox division that will be devoted to preserving games for future generations. Perhaps this team could get together with Capcom to solve this issue.