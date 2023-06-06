Mozilla launches Firefox 114 with fairly small, but plentiful changes

Following three point releases for Firefox 113, Mozilla has released Firefox 114. According to the release notes, this update doesn’t really add much in the way of big features, but there are plenty of smaller ones to have a look at.

Here are the release notes for this update:

New Added UI to manage the DNS over HTTPS exception list.

Bookmarks can now be searched from the Bookmarks menu. The Bookmarks menu is accessible by adding the Bookmarks menu button to the toolbar.

Restrict searches to your local browsing history by selecting Search history from the History, Library or Application menu buttons.

Mac users can now capture video from their cameras in all supported native resolutions. This enables resolutions higher than 1280x720.

It is now possible to reorder the extensions listed in the extensions panel.

Users on macOS, Linux, and Windows 7 can now use FIDO2 / WebAuthn authenticators over USB. Some advanced features, such as fully passwordless logins, require a PIN to be set on the authenticator.

Pocket Recommended content can now be seen in France, Italy, and Spain.

Fixed Various security fixes.

Changed DNS over HTTPS settings are now part of the Privacy & Security section of the Settings page and allow the user to choose from all the supported modes.

Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise-specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 114 Release Notes.

Developer The Copy as cURL feature, available in the Network panel, has been enhanced. It now supports the --compressed argument.

The Accessibility Inspector has been improved to accurately recognize all the ARIA roles like banner, main, navigation, and contentinfo, etc. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for web developers working with ARIA roles to improve web accessibility.

Firefox now provides support for the CSS Cascading Level 4 supports() syntax for @import rules. This allows for the importation of other stylesheets based on support dependency. In addition, the Inspector panel now accurately displays the conditions at the top of the imported rule.

Web Platform DOM: Added support for ES Modules on DedicatedWorker and SharedWorker

WebTransport is now enabled by default and will be going to release with 114. As the original Explainer notes, it enables multiple use cases that are hard or impossible to handle without it, especially for Gaming and live streaming. It covers cases that are problematic for alternative mechanisms, such as WebSockets. Built on top of HTTP3 (HTTP2 support will be coming later). The current implementation in Firefox is passing 505 out of 565 Web-Platform Tests.

CSS: The infinity and NaN constants are now supported inside the calc() function.

The browser should update all by itself over the coming days and hours and will require a browser restart. If you don’t yet have Firefox installed, you can grab it from Mozilla.