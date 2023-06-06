GoG.com is offering Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs for free to keep until June 9

Frictional Games has just launched the latest title in its long-running Amnesia psychological horror series, Amnesia: The Bunker. To help celebrate that release, GoG.com is offering people a way to get one of the earlier games in the franchise for free to keep for a limited time.

The game is Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and it was first released in 2013. The game is the only one in the series that was not directly developed by Frictional Games. Rather it was made by The Chinese Room, best known for the acclaimed indie game, Dear Esther. Here's the summary of this game's storyline:

The year is 1899 Wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus awakes in his bed, wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. Tortured by visions of a disastrous expedition to Mexico, broken on the failing dreams of an industrial utopia, wracked with guilt and tropical disease, he wakes into a nightmare. The house is silent, the ground beneath him shaking at the will of some infernal machine: all he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it is up to him to save them.

You can grab Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, DRM free, from GoG.com from now until June 9.

Meantime, you can also jump ahead and get the newest game, Amnesia: The Bunker, right now on GoG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store for $24.99. Steam also has a free demo of The Bunker. The game is set in WWI with the player taking on the role of Henri Clément, a French soldier who has to find his way out of a battlefield bunker. Here's a summary:

With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same. Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.

The game is already getting some solid reviews, so if you like first-person horror games, you might want to take a look at it.