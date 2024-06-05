OPPO's next Find X series smartphone to feature a more powerful zoom camera

OPPO and Vivo flagship smartphones are known to manufacture some of the best camera phones in recent years. The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is a great camera phone, grabbing third rank in the DXOMARK ratings, ahead of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The current OPPO Find X7 Ultra packs a quad-camera setup with 50MP sensors on all four lenses. Now, a fresh leak is coming out of China courtesy of the Digital Chat Station on Weibo about the next OPPO flagship, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra.

According to the leak, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will pack a telephoto camera upgrade that will surpass the performance of the 200MP periscope lens. This could mean that it could very well go beyond the Vivo X100 Ultra, which features a 200MP periscope lens.

The leak suggests that the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will not include the Sony IMX858 sensor found in the current Find X7 Ultra. Notably, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra packs two periscope lenses, i.e., a 50MP IMX890 sensor and another 50MP IMX858 sensor offering, 3x and 6x optical zoom, respectively.

So, if we go by the latest leak about the OPPO Find X8 Ultra, we could see the new improved sensor in the 6x lens. This would enhance the zoom capabilities and improve picture quality even at different zoom levels.

One thing to note is that the OPPO Find X8 Ultra isn't going to launch anytime soon and is expected to debut in 2025. We would suggest you take any piece of information about a phone in this early stage with a huge grain of salt.

Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with better periscope lenses. The iPhone 16 series is speculated to launch sometime in September this year.