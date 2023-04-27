Redfall PC hardware requirements and launch trailer revealed before May 2 release

We are only a few days away from the release of Redfall, the open world vampire-themed first person shooter from developer Arkane Studio and publisher Bethesda Softworks and Microsoft. With the game due out on May 2, Arkane has released the launch trailer for Redfall. It shows off a lot of the combat and the twisted environments players can expect to see in the game.

If you are getting the game on the PC, Arkane has also released the hardware requirements for Redfall, which have been divided into Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra spec categories:

Minimum Specs CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: AMD RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / 6GB VRAM

System RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100GB SSD Recommended Specs CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD 5700 / Nvidia RTX 2080 / Intel Arc / 8GB VRAM

System RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100GB SSD Ultra Specs CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080 / 10GB VRAM

System RAM: 32GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100GB SSD

Unfortunately, there's no indication of the resolution for any of these spec categories. There's also no word on the frame rates for these PC requirements. The Xbox Series X and S versions will be capped at 30fps for launch, with the option to get 60fps coming in a future update.

You can pre-order Redfall for Xbox and PC now at Amazon for $69.99 in its standard edition. You can also preorder its Bite Back edition, which contains some exclusive in-game content and the Redfall Hero Pass, for $99.99. The game is also coming to Xbox Games Pass the day it is released.

