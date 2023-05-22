Mortal Kombat 1 on the PC will take up 100GB of storage space with its hardware requirements

Last week's reveal of Mortal Kombat 1 didn't offer a lot in the way of info about the reboot of the long-running fighting game series. However, the listing of the PC version of the game on Steam did yield some further information specific to that release. It looks like gamers will have to make some choices if they want to install and run the game.

The Steam listing for the game shows that the PC version will require 100GB of onboard storage. This is slowly becoming a trend for high-end PC games to need 100GB or more of storage space. Last month's launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor needs a whopping 155GB of PC storage.

A couple of other PC games released so far in 2023 have also reached 100GB or higher for their storage requirements. They include Redfall which is right at 100GB, and Forspoken at 150GB. It would appear this trend will not be going away anytime soon, so PC gamers should be thinking about buying some more storage now.

The rest of Mortal Kombat 1's PC system requirements are not nearly as bad, as you can see below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 470 or Intel Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

We still don't know what the frame rates or resolution will be like for either of these system specs. Mortal Kombat 1 is currently scheduled to be released on September 19.