The Microsoft Teams public preview adds a way to customize captions in meetings

Microsoft is adding a way for people to change the look of captions in Microsoft Teams meetings. The new custom captions features are now being rolled out in the public preview of Teams.

Microsoft's blog post states:

Teams now allows you to customize the presentation of captions in meetings. We have introduced a new Captions settings pane that allows you to customize the font color and size, increase the number of lines that are displayed, and change the positioning of the captions in the meetings window. We have also added the ability to scroll through the most recent captions.

If you are in the Teams public preview, you can start using this feature. First, join an online meeting, then click More, and then click the Language and speech option, followed by clicking the Turn on live captions selection.

You should see a box that's labeled What language is everyone speaking on screen. You can then click on the Spoken language arrow, and then pick the language you want to use for captions in the provided list. Once you do that, click on the Confirm selection.

Finally, you can click on the Settings gear icon at the bottom of the caption box screen and select Caption settings to start customizing. Right now this feature is only in the public preview of Teams for Windows and Mac clients, There's no word on when it will become generally available.

Microsoft Teams has had a very busy week, thanks in part to the Build 2023 developers conference. Microsoft has added the new Avatars feature for all Teams users this week, which lets meeting attendees appear on screen in a 3D avatar form. The public preview version of Teams has also added a way to run the Polls app in channel meetings so meeting admins can have more interaction with the attendees.