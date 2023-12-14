New Windows 11 Dev and Canary builds rename Phone Link settings page to Mobile devices

Earlier today, Microsoft rolled out new Windows 11 builds for some users in the Windows Insider Program. Insider members in the Dev Channel got a new 23606 build, while the Canary Channel Insider members received the 26016 build.

As it turned out, Microsoft left out a new feature that was added to both the new Dev and Canary Windows 11 build in their official blogs, but those blogs were later updated with that info. The new feature is a change in the name of the Phone Link settings page.

Microsoft stated:

We’re beginning to rollout a change that renames the Phone Link settings page under Settings > Bluetooth & devices to Mobile devices. As part of this change, a new section will appear for allowing a PC to access mobile devices – this section currently does not introduce anything new yet and we’ll have more to share in a future flight.

Again, this name change for the Settings section from Phone Link to Mobile devices was not disclosed at first in Microsoft's official blog releases earlier. The company is hinting that there's much more to this change in the Settings section than just the name but Microsoft is keeping that info to themselves for now.

Today's Canary Channel update also includes the new Windows Protected Print Mode, which is designed to eliminate the need to install third-party drivers in order to get Windows 11 to access printers, for better security. The new Dev Channel update is switching from the deprecated Windows Speech Recognition (WSR) feature to the new voice access version. Both build also have a selection of bug fixes as well.

The new Windows 11 Dev and Canary Channel Insider builds will also be the last ones released by Microsoft for 2023. We have yet to see a new build for Windows 11 Beta Channel members this week but it's likely coming soon.