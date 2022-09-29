October Games with Gold has Windbound and Bomber Crew

Microsoft today announced the bonus games coming to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for no extra cost in October as part of the long-running Games with Gold program. The incoming waves look much lighter than usual due to Xbox 360 titles now being removed from the promotion from October as the company previously announced.

The two games included in the October waves are solely Xbox One titles, but they are also playable natively on Xbox Series X|S consoles thanks to backward compatibility.

Here are the newly announced October 2022 Games with Gold arrivals and their availability dates:

Windbound: Available October 1 to 31

As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition: Available October 16 to November 15

Bomber Crew is a World-war 2 strategic bombing sim, where completing the objective is just as important as keeping your crew alive, as death is permanent!

Tomorrow, September 30, will mark as the final day to grab a couple of the October Games with Gold-enabled titles. This includes Gods Will Fall for Xbox One and Portal 2 for Xbox 360. Keep in mind that all previously claimed Xbox 360 titles as part of Games with Gold will remain attached to the Microsoft accounts that claimed them indefinitely, even if the Gold subscription is discontinued.