Games with Gold: Praetorians - HD Remaster is now free

Just as Microsoft announced a few days ago, the November Games with Gold have now been unlocked for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Due to Xbox 360 games being removed from the promotion, the latest wave carries only one title, that being Praetorians - HD Remaster.

Praetorians was originally released in 2003, arriving as a real-time tactics experience based on various historical battles. This is the HD Remaster release for modern platforms, while also being the first time it is available on console. Thanks to backward compatibility, Xbox Series X|S owners can also natively play this Xbox One title after claiming it via the promotion for no extra cost.

To claim it, use the direct store link below using a Gold-active Microsoft account:

Praetorians – HD Remaster: Available November 1 to 30

Relive the celebrated real-time strategy classic Praetorians, re-imagined in high definition. Praetorians is set amidst the political machinations of an emerging Roman Empire. Prove your worth on the battlefields of Egypt, the combat theaters of Gaul and finally the heart of the Empire itself in Italy, in the crusade to become Emperor. To emerge victorious, you’ll need to learn to combine your units and exploit the weaknesses of your enemies.

For those who missed it, one of the Xbox One freebies from last month, Bomber Crew Deluxe, is still available for subscribers to claim. Its slot on Games with Gold will be replaced by Dead End Job in two weeks' time when the November second wave settles in.

As always, claimed Games with Gold Xbox One titles are only playable while the account has an active subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.