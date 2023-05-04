Now there is a .dad top level domain you can register ahead of Father's day

Google launched dad top level domain

There was a time when the .com domain name was the talk of the town but now there is a choice of offbeat names that people can choose. Speaking of which, Google Registry has released a set of eight new top-level domains (TLD) that people can buy for their websites.

These top-level domains cater to a variety of users such as dads, techies, developers, or people studying at universities. For instance, there is a .dad TLD that Google says can be used by someone showing appreciation for the father figures in their life, a dad who wants to start a blog or crack his dad jokes on a public platform.

The list of new top-level domains further include .prof, .phd, and .esq for users who want to share legal advice or teach a course, Google says. Then there are .mov, .zip, .foo, and .nexus domain names for people belonging to the tech community. However, this is not the first time Google has released some offbeat TLDs. It introduced the .rsvp domain name ahead of the holiday season last year.

Google says these new TLDs are available under an early access program for an additional one-time fee. It added that the price of these domains, which is currently upwards of $10,000, will decrease on a daily basis till May 10 when they will be publicly available through various registrars at a base annual price.

