Google adds .rsvp domains to Google Registry in time for the holiday season

Google has announced the availability of .rsvp domain names through Google Registry. The company pitched the new secure top-level domains as being ideal for the holiday season, when people and organizations might want to host events where the guests need to confirm their attendance.

The search giant has made a new webpage called get.rsvp where you can check to see if your ideal domain name is available. Right now, you must be part of an Early Access Program to get the domain name of your choice, and it comes with an addition fee. As we approach November 15, the fee will decrease and on this date, .rsvp domains will be purchasable by the public through various registrars.

Apart from distinguishing to visitors that your website is something to do with events, Google says these domains are secure thanks to HSTS, and memorable due to their descriptive .rsvp domain. On the security-front, as .rsvp is included on the HSTS preload list, all connections to the domain will be forced to use HTTPS without any HSTS registration or configuration required.

If you're interested in picking up one of these domains, just tap in the one you’d like on the get.rsvp website, and you’ll be presented with an array of providers that are selling the domain you chose.