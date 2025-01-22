Truecaller's biggest iPhone update brings real-time caller ID

Truecaller has announced its biggest update for iPhone and finally introduced some much-awaited features its Android users have had for years. Its iOS app now supports real-time caller ID and automated blocking of spam calls for the first time.

As the name suggests, the feature displays identification information when you get a call from an unknown number. For example, it can show the caller's name stored in its database and, where possible, their location.

The company said in a press release that the features were possible after Apple made under-the-hood changes in the iOS 18 update released last year. Truecaller previously added Live Caller ID support to iOS; however, its functionality was crippled by how iPhone treated third-party caller ID apps.

"The functionality of Truecallers Caller ID on iOS has historically been limited to a smaller local database on the user's local device. This update can leverage Truecaller’s latest AI capabilities and global database to identify as many calls as possible," the company said.

Apple has developed a Live Caller ID Lookup framework for apps to provide live caller ID functionality "in a privacy-preserving way." Truecaller claims it's the first in the world to implement this API at such a massive scale.

Truecaller couldn't leave its iPhone app behind, as iOS users account for over 30 million (7%) of its 435 million monthly active users. About 750,000 of its 2.5 million paying subscribers are iOS users, responsible for over 40% of its premium services revenue.

To enable Truecaller's Live Caller ID feature on iPhone, go to Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification. Here, enable all the toggle switches and reopen the Truecaller app. It's worth noting that Live Caller ID and spam blocking are premium features that require a Truecaller subscription, which starts at $9.99/mo or $74.99/year for individual users.