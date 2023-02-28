Nvidia 531.18 driver brings ReBAR to more games, adds RTX Video Super Resolution

Nvidia has released today its newest GeForce driver, version 531.18, for Windows. As with most of its drivers, the latest drivers are WHQL signed too. The new release brings Resizable BAR (ReBAR) support to Dead Space, which apparently boosts the performance of the title by close to 50% (via Reddit). It also fixes instability issues in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

In terms of new features and support, the driver also adds RTX Video Super Resolution support. The driver also brings DLSS 3 to Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of THE FINALS.

The full release notes are given below:

Release Highlights: Game Ready: This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of THE FINALS.

Gaming Technology: Introduces support for RTX Video Super Resolution

Here are the fixed issues:

[Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 occasional stability issues [3934963]

Enable Dead Space Resizable Bar profile [3954048]

Adobe After Effects / Media Encoder - ProRes RAW file issues with [3957455] [3957469]

Adobe Premiere Pro application instability [3940086]

You can download the Nvidia GeForce 528.49 driver at the links below:

Here are the issues still open:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]

You can download the Nvidia GeForce 531.18 WHQL driver at the links below:

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

You can view the release notes for the driver here (PDF).