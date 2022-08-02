Nvidia issues driver security update for unsupported systems with Windows 7 and 8

Nvidia stopped issuing GPU drivers updates to systems running Windows 8 and 7 in late 2021. Still, the company promised to release periodical security patches to unsupported devices until September 2024. One such update has just become available to those refusing to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11.

Driver 473.81 is available only to systems running Windows 7 and 8, and it contains no new features or game-related fixes. According to the release notes, the driver brings only security patches, and all the details will soon be available on the Nvidia Product Security Page. Nvidia says users with supported hardware need to update to Windows 10 and 11 to receive performance enhancements, new features, bugfixes, and game-specific improvements.

Hardware-wise, Nvidia GeForce 473.81 driver supports desktop graphics cards from the GTX 600 to RTX 3000 Series and mobile GPUs from the GeForce 800 Series to RTX 3000 Series. Users can download the latest release from the official Nvidia website.

On the AMD side, owners of older Radeon GPUs received an unofficial driver that enables AMD's latest AI-based noise suppression technology. Official drivers allow using the new tech only on the Radeon 6000 Series, but you can get it using a third-party driver from NimeZ without investing into a new graphics card.