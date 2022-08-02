Anthem and Batman receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games like Anthem and Batman: Arkham Knight are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 11-11 Memories Retold | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- 7th Sector | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- 890B | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- A Fold Apart | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Adam’s Venture: Origins | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Action RPG Sale
- Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*
- Aeon Must Die! – Wrathful King Set | Add-On | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- AereA | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Action RPG Sale
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | DWG*
- Age of Booty | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Agony | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Ailment | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Airport Simulator 2019 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Alan Wake Remastered | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Action RPG Sale
- Alien: Isolation | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Animal Doctor | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Another Dawn | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Anthem | EA Play | 90% off | Action RPG Sale
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Action RPG Sale
- Ash of Gods: Redemption | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Asura’s Wrath | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Awesome Zombie Games Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Back 4 Blood | Xbox Game Pass | 55% off | Action RPG Sale
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Action RPG Sale
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight | Xbox Game Pass | 65% off | Action RPG Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass | Add-On | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- BATTLESHIP | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Beasts of Maravilla Island | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Beat This Bundle: Kung-Fu & Beatsplosion | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Before We Leave | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- BioShock | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- BioShock 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- BioShock 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- BioShock Infinite | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- BioShock Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Blackguards 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Blazing Deserts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Blood Knights | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Borderlands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass | Add-On | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 35% off | Action RPG Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack | Add-On | 25% off | DWG*
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Child of Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Chorus | Xbox Game Pass | 55% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Citizens of Space | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass | Add-On | 50% off | DWG*
- CODE SHIFTER | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Action RPG Sale
- Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dark Void | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Dead Dungeon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead Rising | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Rising 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Rising 4 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Space (Back Compat) | EA Play | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Dead Space 2 (Back Compat) | EA Play | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Dead Space 3 (Back Compat) | EA Play | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Action RPG Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade | Add-On | 20% off | Action RPG Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- DOUBLE DRAGON | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Double Dragon 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Action RPG Sale
- Dreamfall Chapters | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Epic Chef | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- F.E.A.R. 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Far Cry 6 | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry Primal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox One | EA Play | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S | EA Play | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Flock! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Flockers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Football, Tactics & Glory | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Foreclosed | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Gears 5 | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Gears Tactics | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle | Add-On | 60% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War: Wild Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Genetic Disaster | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Get Even | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gods Will Fall | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- God’s Trigger | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Gravel | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Gravel Special Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Greak: Memories of Azur | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Action RPG Sale
- GreedFall | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Heliborne | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Hitman 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Hitman – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends | Smart Delivery | 50% off | DWG*
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords Pack | Add-On | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- I Am Fish | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | DWG*
- Ikaruga | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Injustice 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | DWG*
- Iro Hero | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Judgment | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Action RPG Sale
- Jump King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Just Cause 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Just Dance 2022 | Smart Delivery | 60% off | DWG*
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 55% off | DWG*
- King of Seas | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Kona | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LA Cops | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | DWG*
- LEGO Batman | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 55% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass | Add-On | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass | Add-On | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% off | Action RPG Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Worlds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle | Add-On | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Life of Fly | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% off | Spotlight Sale
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Lost in Random | EA Play | 50% off | Action RPG Sale
- Lost Planet 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Lost Planet 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Lucid Cycle | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mad Games Tycoon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Mad Tower Tycoon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Mafia II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Mars Horizon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Mars: War Logs | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack | Add-On | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- MEGA MAN 10 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Action RPG Sale
- MEGA MAN 9 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Metro: Last Light Redux | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Midway Arcade Origins | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Minerva’s Den | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | DWG*
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst | EA Play | 65% off | Action RPG Sale
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Monopoly Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Action RPG Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Action RPG Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Mortal Kombat X | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack | Add-On | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- MotoGP 17 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- MotoGP 20 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion | Add-On | 60% off | DWG*
- Mugsters | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Murder Diaries | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% off | DWG*
- Mushroom Savior | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- My Aunt is a Witch | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*
- Narita Boy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 90% off | DWG*
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Necropolis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Need For Speed | EA Play | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Need For Speed Heat | EA Play | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered | EA Play | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Need For Speed Payback | EA Play | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- Need For Speed Rivals | EA Play | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- NHL 22 Xbox One | EA Play | 67% off | Spotlight Sale
- NHL 22 Xbox Series X|S | EA Play | 67% off | Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Othercide | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Outbreak Silver Collection | Smart Delivery | 50% off | DWG*
- Outward – The Soroboreans | Add-On | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Action RPG Sale
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- PC Building Simulator | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Penarium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Planet Alpha | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 | EA Play | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Police Chase | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Portal Knights | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Potata: Fairy Flower | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*
- Prey | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Prince of Persia Classic | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Puyo Puyo Champions | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Radiant Silvergun | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Rayman Legends | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Razerwire: Nanowars | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content | Add-On | 65% off | Action RPG Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Action RPG Sale
- Renegade | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 0 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 3 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 5 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 6 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil Triple Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Resident Evil Village | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- RIDE 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- River City Ransom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Road 96 | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Rock of Ages | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Roundout by POWGI | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Royal Roads | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Saints Row | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row 2: Corporate Warfare | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row 2: Ultor Exposed | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Bloodsucker Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – College Daze | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Commander-in-Chief Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Element of Destruction Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Executive Privilege Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Explosive Combat Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Funtime! Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Game On | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Gangstas In Space | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – GAT V Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Genki Girl Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Genkibowl VII | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Horror Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – How the Saints Save Christmas | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Money Shot Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Nyte Blayde Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Penthouse Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Pirate’s Booty Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Saints Row IV Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Season Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Special Ops Vehicle Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Steelport Gangs Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Stone Age Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – The Super Saints Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – The Trouble With Clones | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Unlockable Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Volition Comics Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Warrior Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Wild West Pack | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Witches & Wieners | Add-On | 67% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Z Style Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV – Zinyak Attack Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row The Third Remastered | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: Gankster Pack | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – Devil’s Workshop Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – Plague of Frogs Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: The Third | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: The Third – Online Pass | Add-On | 75% off | Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: The Third – Shark Attack Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Franchise Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Scrabble | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Shadows: Awakening | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Sheltered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Shinobi | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Simulator Pack: Treasure Hunter Simulator and Gold Rush: The Game (DOUBLE BUNDLE) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | DWG*
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- SnowRunner | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- SnowRunner – Season Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 20% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- SolSeraph | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | Action RPG Sale
- Spec Ops The Line | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- STEEP | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Street Fighter IV | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Strider | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Super Dodge Ball | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | Smart Delivery | 35% off | Action RPG Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Action RPG Sale
- Tamarin | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Tembo The Badass Elephant | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 70% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 67% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The Darkness | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- The Darkness II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- The Disney Afternoon Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Action RPG Sale
- The Serpent Rogue | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% off | Action RPG Sale
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- The Town of Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Thief | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- TimeSplitters 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- TimeSplitters Future Perfect | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Titanfall 2 | EA Play | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- TOHU | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Torment: Tides of Numenera | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Trackmania Turbo | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Trash Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Trials Rising | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- UFC 4 | EA Play | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ultra SFIV | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Under Leaves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- UNO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Unravel | EA Play | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Unravel Two | EA Play | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Unravel Yarny Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Valkyria Revolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% off | Action RPG Sale
- Warriors of the North | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Action RPG Sale
- Wasteland Remastered | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | Action RPG Sale
- Wheel of Fortune | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- Wildfire | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Windbound | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Windscape | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 80% off | Games Under $20 Sale
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Action RPG Sale
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Action RPG Sale
- Yakuza 0 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Yakuza Kiwami | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Action RPG Sale
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Achievement Hunter Sale
- ŌKAMI HD | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Games Under $20 Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any up? Let us know in the comments below.
