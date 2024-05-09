Nvidia releases 552.44 WHQL driver with Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut support

If you have a modern computer with an Nvidia graphics card inside, you may want to download the latest graphics driver, which just arrived. Version 552.44 WHQL is now available for download from the official website with optimizations and DLSS3 support for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (coming May 13) and Homeworld 3 (coming May 16). In addition, the driver fixes a single gaming issue.

What is new in Nvidia 552.44 WHQL Game-Ready driver?

Game Ready for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Homeworld 3 which supports DLSS Super Resolution. Fixed gaming bugs: Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT: Resizable BAR profile One-click optimal settings for new games: Content Warning

Gray Zone Warfare

Manor Lords

No Rest for the Wicked

Outpost: Infinity Siege

And here is the list of known bugs, which mostly affect notebook users:

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Lower GPU utilization when Reflex is set to “On + Boost”

Tekken 8 may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards.

Nvidia 552.44 WHQL works with computers and laptops running 64-bit Windows 10 or Windows 11 with one of the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app on existing installations. Full release notes are available here (PDF).