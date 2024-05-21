Nvidia 555.85 WHQL driver is out with F1 24 and Hellblade II support

If your desktop computer or laptop has a modern graphics card from Nvidia, then it is time to download a new driver, especially if you plan to play F1 24, Serum, XDefiant, or Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Version 555.85 WHQL is now available in the GeForce app and the official Nvidia support website.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is launching on PC today, and Nvidia published detailed charts with approximate performance figures gamers can expect when playing on different RTX 4000 graphics cards with different resolutions. Thanks to DLSS support, every RTX 4000 GPU can more than double its FPS at 1440p and 1080p. Serum also exhibits similar performance increases.

What is new in Nvidia 555.85 WHQL?

Here is the official changelog:

Game Ready for F1 24 & Senua's Saga: Hellblade II This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including F1 24, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and Serum. Further support for new titles includes the launch of XDefiant which supports NVIDIA Reflex.

The latest driver fixes the following bugs:

Tekken 8 may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Lower GPU utilization when Reflex is set to “On + Boost”

Blender Cycles: Motion blur renders incorrectly with some GPU architectures

Finally, Nvidia 555.85 WHQL adds some newly validated G-SYNC-compatible monitors:

ASUS Dell Philips IODATA LG XG259CMS

XG27AQDMG AW2725QF 27M2N5500

27M2N3200 GD241JD

GD271JD 27GP750P

27GS85Q/27GS85QX/27GS86Q

45GS95QE/45GS95QX

32GS95UE/32GS95UX

You can download Nvidia 555.85 WHQL on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11-based systems with the following graphic cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

Full release notes for driver 555.85 WHQL are available here (PDF).