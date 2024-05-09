The latest Nvidia Geforce NOW game update adds Honkai: Star Rail with a special reward

It's a pretty quiet week for new releases for people who use the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. Only five games are being added to the library this week.

One of them is Honkai: Star Rail, the free-to-play turn-based sci-fi RPG from developer HoYoverse, the same team behind the popular Genshin Impact. To celebrate its addition to the Nvidia GeForce NOW, developers added a special offer for some free in-game content:

Members who’ve opted into GeForce NOW’s Rewards program will receive an email with a code for a Honkai: Star Rail starter kit, containing 30,000 credits, three Refined Aethers and three Traveler’s Guides. All aboard the Astral Express for adventures and thrills!

People who have signed up for Microsoft's PC Game Pass service can play two additional games on Nvidia GeForce NOW this week. One is Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and the other is the new indie game Little Kitty, Big City, which is a Day One release for PC Game Pass. Here's a quick description:

Do what cats do best in Little Kitty, Big City, the open-world adventure game from Double Dagger Studios. Explore the city as a curious little kitty with a big personality, make new friends with stray animals, and wear delightful little hats. Create a little bit of chaos finding the way back home throughout the big city.

Here's the full list of games that are being added to GeForce NOW this week:

Little Kitty, Big City (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 9)

Farmer’s Life (Steam)

Honkai: Star Rail (Epic Games Store)

Supermarket Simulator (Steam)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The service plans to add over 20 games during the month of May. It's already added some recently popular games on Steam, including Manor Lords and Gray Zone Warfare.