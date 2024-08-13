Obsidian's Feargus Urquhart: The Outer Worlds II "is going really well"

Microsoft-owned game developer studio Obsidian Entertainment is working hard to finish its long-awaited fantasy-themed RPG Avowed. However, over three years ago, in June 2021, the team also announced they were working on The Outer Worlds II. This would be the sequel to Obsidian's sci-fi RPG that was first published by Take-Two Interactive's Private Division label.

Since that reveal in 2021, there's been no new info on the status of The Outer Worlds II. Today, Obsidian's studio head, Feargus Urquhart, was interviewed for the first episode of the Hit The Limit Break podcast. Near the end of the episode (at the 01:02:50 mark), Urquhart was asked about the status of that game, and he replied:

It's going really well and it's always very easy for us to say that because you know that's what we should say . . . whatever we ask the question. But no it actually is really. I'm really impressed with the team.

Urquhart also mentioned that many of the same major team members who worked on The Outer Worlds are working on the sequel as well.

Obsidian has not had all the wine and roses. Urquhart mentions that the Covid-19 pandemic really affected the team badly, among other options. He admits, "...to be honest, you know, we were kind of a crappy developer for about a year, year and a half."

In fact, he says there was talk of the team stopping work on The Outer Worlds II to finish off Avowed, but Urquhart said he appreciated "Microsoft and the teams and everybody, and we kind of, you know, we said No." He added that the games, including The Outer Worlds II, "will get there with all these games. Are they going to be on the timelines that we originally thought? No, but we're going to get there."

Microsoft recently announced that it would delay Avowed from a fall 2024 release to February 2025" to give players’ backlogs some breathing room."