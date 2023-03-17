OpenAI brings its paid subscription ChatGPT Plus to India with GPT-4

OpenAI announced via its Twitter account that it's bringing the ChatGPT Plus subscription service to India. It's the premium version of the popular AI chatbot that offers various benefits to users for a monthly fee.

ChatGPT Plus costs $20/month to users in India which is the same amount OpenAI charges in the U.S. The subscription model was first introduced last month in the U.S. and its access was controlled through a waitlist. However, OpenAI continues to offer the free tier of ChatGPT to all users. The premium version also gives access to the latest version of the generative AI known as GPT-4.

Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://t.co/N6AiifcSXE — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 17, 2023

Among the various perks offered, ChatGPT Plus subscribers get faster response times, quicker access to new features, and uninterrupted access to the chatbot even during peak times. If you want to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, you can go to OpenAI's website and log in to your account. Next, click on the 'Upgrade to Plus' option at the bottom left corner and follow the steps.

Ever since its inception, ChatGPT has attracted global attention and controversies alike. The list includes the arrival of tools that help in detecting ChatGPT-generated research papers and attempts to fight AI plagiarism. Earlier this week, Chinese tech giant Baidu also announced its ChatGPT rival named Ernie Bot.