OpenAI brings its paid subscription ChatGPT Plus to India with GPT-4

Neowin · with 0 comments

ChatGPT Plus launched in India

OpenAI announced via its Twitter account that it's bringing the ChatGPT Plus subscription service to India. It's the premium version of the popular AI chatbot that offers various benefits to users for a monthly fee.

ChatGPT Plus costs $20/month to users in India which is the same amount OpenAI charges in the U.S. The subscription model was first introduced last month in the U.S. and its access was controlled through a waitlist. However, OpenAI continues to offer the free tier of ChatGPT to all users. The premium version also gives access to the latest version of the generative AI known as GPT-4.

Among the various perks offered, ChatGPT Plus subscribers get faster response times, quicker access to new features, and uninterrupted access to the chatbot even during peak times. If you want to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, you can go to OpenAI's website and log in to your account. Next, click on the 'Upgrade to Plus' option at the bottom left corner and follow the steps.

How to subscribe ChatGPT Plus
How to subscribe ChatGPT Plus

Ever since its inception, ChatGPT has attracted global attention and controversies alike. The list includes the arrival of tools that help in detecting ChatGPT-generated research papers and attempts to fight AI plagiarism. Earlier this week, Chinese tech giant Baidu also announced its ChatGPT rival named Ernie Bot.

Report a problem with article
the qualcomm snapdragon 7 plus gen 2 chip
Next Article

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip will help boost mid-range smartphone performance
Windows 10 Bing desktop search with the latest Microsoft Edge stable
Previous Article

Following Windows 11, Microsoft pushes Bing desktop search bar to Windows 10 via Edge

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement