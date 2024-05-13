New Fallout 4 update carries console frame rate modes and fixes for next-gen release

Last month, just as the Fallout franchise's popularity was spiking thanks to the hugely well-received television series, Bethesda released a next-gen update for Fallout 4, touting major enhancements for modern hardware. However, players soon found that a number of promised features were not working as intended, while fresh bugs also hampered the highly-anticipated next-gen native launch.

Bethesda soon promised a new update aiming to fix the new issues that had arrived with the next-gen release, and today, that second update is finally here. One of the biggest changes here is the decoupling of frame rate and visual fidelity options, with the RPG now letting players choose what they want to target with their consoles.

"Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance," says Bethesda. "We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display."

Following today's update, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players are able to choose between 30, 40, and 60 frame rate modes for the game to target, with 60 being the default. At the same time, Visuals and Performance options let the game know what to focus on, with the Internal resolution changing depending on the situation. Bethesda recommends having the frame rate target to 60 when playing in Performance mode.

Here are the bug fixes the studio has squashed since the last update's launch:

BUG FIXES General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain imagespaces

Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One) CREATIONS FIXES Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations

"There have also been additional fixes and improvements to address some of the feedback you provided us with on the previous update," adds Bethesda regarding the bug fixes.

"Fallout 4 next-gen update 2" is now available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's unclear if more updates are also in the pipeline for the title to fix more bugs.