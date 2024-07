OpenAI launches GPT-4o Mini: a more affordable AI model for developers

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

During its Spring Update event in May, OpenAI announced its new large language model (LLM), GPT-4o. GPT-4o is a state-of-the-art LLM that leads in various industry benchmarks, but it comes at a cost. GPT-4o is one of the most expensive models available; only Anthropic's Claude 3 Opus costs more.

Over the past few months, all leading AI companies have been releasing cost-effective AI models to lower costs for developers. Claude 3 Haiku and Gemini 1.5 Flash are examples of such models. Today, OpenAI announced its own cost-effective AI model called GPT-4o mini. The new GPT-4o mini model will be cheaper and faster than the current OpenAI models, and it will replace the GPT-3.5 Turbo model in OpenAI's lineup.

GPT-4o mini has achieved an 82% score on MMLU, which is decent compared to GPT-4o's score of 89%. The main competitors to GPT-4o mini are the Gemini 1.5 Flash and Claude 3 Haiku models, which have scored 79% and 75% on MMLU, respectively.

GPT-4o mini will cost approximately $0.60 USD per million output tokens and $0.15 USD per million input tokens. This is 60% cheaper than the GPT-3.5 Turbo model it will replace. It also matches the price of Gemini 1.5 Flash and Claude 3 Haiku. The context window remains 128,000 tokens, and it comes with a knowledge cutoff of October 2023.

The new GPT-4o mini model is now available for developers via APIs. Consumers can also use this model through ChatGPT web and mobile apps. Enterprise users will gain access to GPT-4o mini next week.

With the release of GPT-4o mini, OpenAI has taken a significant step towards making advanced AI more accessible and affordable for a wider range of users. While maintaining a competitive edge in performance, this new model addresses the growing demand for cost-effective solutions in the AI landscape.

via: CNBC