OpenAI strikes again: TIME joins growing list of content partners for ChatGPT

Over the past few months, OpenAI has signed content deals with several media companies, including The Atlantic, Vox Media, the Financial Times, and Axel Springer. These deals allow OpenAI to use the media companies' content to train its AI models while also providing the media companies with access to OpenAI's AI models to improve their journalism.

Today, OpenAI announced a multi-year content deal with TIME. As part of this strategic partnership, TIME's content will be featured in OpenAI products such as ChatGPT.

Through this multi-year deal, OpenAI will gain access to both current and historical content from TIME's extensive archives spanning the last 101 years. In ChatGPT, OpenAI will highlight TIME's content with a citation and a link back to the original source on Time.com when answering users' queries.

“Throughout our 101-year history, TIME has embraced innovation to ensure that the delivery of our trusted journalism evolves alongside technology,” said TIME Chief Operating Officer Mark Howard. “This partnership with OpenAI advances our mission to expand access to trusted information globally as we continue to embrace innovative new ways of bringing TIME’s journalism to audiences worldwide.”

“We’re partnering with TIME to make it easier for people to access news content through our AI tools and to support reputable journalism by providing proper attribution to original sources,” said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI.

This strategic partnership will also allow TIME to access OpenAI's latest AI technology to develop new products and improve its journalism.

The deal between OpenAI and TIME raises important questions about the future of AI in content creation. While it presents opportunities for innovation and access, it also prompts discussions about intellectual property, fair compensation, and the role of human journalists in an increasingly AI-driven world. As more partnerships like this emerge, these conversations will become increasingly critical.

Source: OpenAI