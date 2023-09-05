Payday 3 free open beta will go live this weekend for PC and Xbox Series X|S

Payday 3 is finally set to launch later this month on September 21, but players will get a chance to try the game out early during a free open beta this weekend.

The Payday 3 Technical Open Beta will run from Friday, September 8, through Monday, September 11. This beta will be open to all Steam and Xbox Series X|S players, with PlayStation 5 excluded for no reason.

The game's closed beta began on August 2 and ran through August 7. However, unlike previous closed beta tests, the upcoming open beta will not require a key for access and will be available to all Steam and Xbox Series X|S players this weekend.

The beta will include similar content to the closed beta. Players can try out a single heist with the original four heisters and most of the game's weapons and cosmetics. Progress during the beta will not carry over to the full release.

According to Starbreeze, the beta build is a few months old, so it may not represent the final polish of the full game. However, the main purpose is to test Payday 3's server capacity.

The original gang: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf. The iconic clown-masked characters that made the Payday franchise infamous are all playable.

No rest for the wicked is a Payday 3 bank heist, that charges the players with relieving a relatively small bank of all the cash cluttering up their vault. It's their own choice to go stealth without anyone noticing how the cash evaporated or go loud to really experience that NYC robbery feeling.

All difficulties will be playable. Meanwhile, the level cap is Infamy Level 22 and Weapon Level Progression is at 8.

For those unfamiliar, Payday 3 features both stealth and all-out action gameplay. On the September 21 launch, it will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now subscribers also can play it on day one.

Source: IGN