Prime Day 2022 sale: AMD Ryzen 5900X, 5800X, 5700X, 5600X at up to 40% off

Like several other gadgets and tech products, on the special occasion of Amazon Prime Day 2022, AMD's Ryzen processors are also on discount. Last night, we covered their Radeon GPU deals, where some of them are nearly 25% off. In this article, we will compile the best available Ryzen SKUs, and perhaps you can pair them up together for a nice build.

We start off with the cheapest and slowly make our way to the most expensive parts:

Ryzen 5 5600G (6 core 12 thread Vega 7 graphics) : $174.11 (MSRP: $259)

The first chip on the list is an APU in the form of the Ryzen 5 5600G. As this is an APU, it has its own integrated graphics (iGP) and hence does not require a discrete graphics card for basic operations. The onboard graphics is also quite capable and can do some light gaming fairly easily.

The next bunch of CPUs in this list are all processors without any iGP which means they will need a dedicated graphics for display. You can have a look at our recent AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce deals articles to consider some viable options that are on discount.

Most of these deals end by today and are exclusive, with free delivery for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can get a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the Prime Day deals taking place between July 12 & 13.

