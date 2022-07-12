Prime Day 2022 Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones are up to $390 off

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, which takes design cues from the abandoned Galaxy Note series was only launched three months ago, but thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, the top tier of the Galaxy series can be availed at $390 off today, July 13 and tomorrow. Normally costing $1,299.99, it is now 30% off for only $909.00 which is a nice discount, wouldn't you agree?

The device features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode. Around the back it has a quad-camera setup with a 12MP Wide camera, 108MP Wide camera, 10MP Telephoto camera with 3x Optical zoom and 10MP Telephoto camera with 10x Optical camera. On the front, the S22 Ultra has a 40MP camera for selfies.

This deal is for the 256GB+12 storage option in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black or White colors, although the 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+512GB storage options are also available at 30% off at the time of writing.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports up to 45W charging and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 15W wireless charging and will also support Wireless PowerShare. You also won't have to pay extra for the S-Pen, as it comes included, and unlike on last year's S21 variant, the S22 Ultra will have space to store the S-Pen without having to buy a separate case.

If you are not in the market for the top tier Samsung Galaxy, you can still save big on the flagships with the following Prime Day offers.

These deals end tomorrow and is exclusive, with free delivery, for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can get a 30 day free trial to take advantage of the Prime Day deals taking place between July 12 & 13.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.