Proton Drive gets new sharing features for secure and flexible collaboration

Proton, the company best known for its VPN services, has a few other productivity tools that focus on privacy and security. Proton Drive is one of them, and it offers customers better security and encryption that does not allow even Proton to see what is stored in your drive.

Today, Proton announced a bunch of new features that make it easier to share files stored in your Proton Drive with other users with full control over access, permissions, dedicated spaces for family sharing, and better security for business customers.

Here is a list of new features that are rolling out to Proton Drive today:

Private or Public Sharing : With this new feature, files and folders can now be shared publicly through shared links, or directly with others via email address.

: With this new feature, files and folders can now be shared publicly through shared links, or directly with others via email address. Flexible Access Permissions : Set Viewer or Editor permissions for shared files to control how others can interact with your files.

: Set Viewer or Editor permissions for shared files to control how others can interact with your files. Revoke Access Anytime : Easily revoke access to shared files or folders at any time, ensuring complete control over your data.

: Easily revoke access to shared files or folders at any time, ensuring complete control over your data. End-to-End Encryption, As Always : Built on Proton’s robust E2EE foundation, all shared data remains end-to-end encrypted using modern elliptic curve and OpenPGP standards, guaranteeing privacy and security.

: Built on Proton’s robust E2EE foundation, all shared data remains end-to-end encrypted using modern elliptic curve and OpenPGP standards, guaranteeing privacy and security. A Space For Family Sharing : Create a safe and secure area for families to share photos and important files away from prying eyes.

: Create a safe and secure area for families to share photos and important files away from prying eyes. Enhanced Security for Businesses: Provides businesses with a secure way to share sensitive information, crucial for sectors where privacy is paramount like banking, insurance, medical, and media.

The new sharing features are now available to Proton Drive users on the web. In the near future, Proton will update its Drive clients on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android to support the latest additions.

You can learn more about the latest Proton Drive update in a blog post on the official website.