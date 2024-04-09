Razer launches BlackShark V2 Pro and V2 X headsets for PlayStation and Xbox consoles

After launching the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset for PC gamers, Razer has just launched versions of the same headset for Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox consoles. It's also launched Razer BlackShark V2 X wired headsets for those same consoles.

In a press release, Razer stated that the console versions of the BlackShark V2 Pro weigh just 320 grams (about 11.29 oz). The low weight, combined with a soft headband, should make it comfortable to wear for hours, according to Razer. It contains two TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers in its earphones and a detachable HyperClear Super Wideband Microphone for excellent audio performance.

The headset supports both Bluetooth and Razer's own 2.4GHz HyperSpeed Wireless technology. The battery should last up to 48 hours on a single charge for console gamers or up to 70 hours if it is used as a PC gaming headset.

Razer added:

The BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and for Xbox comes pre-loaded with onboard sound profiles tuned for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. Xbox Gamers can also adjust their game/chat audio balance directly on the headset, with no additional software required.

The new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset for consoles is listed at $199.99 at Amazon and is available immediately.

The console versions of the Razer BlackShark V2 X headsets are wired headphones with some of the same features as the wireless BlackShark V2 Pro. That includes the two TriForce Titanium 50mm audio drivers and memory foam ear cushions for its earphones for a high degree of comfort while wearing them. The headset also features a Razer HyperClear Cardioid Microphone for solid audio at a reduced cost.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X headsets, which also work on the PC, are available now at Amazon for the price of $49.99.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.