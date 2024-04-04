The new Razer Blade 18 is the company's most powerful laptop with 18-inch 200Hz 4K display

Razer has officially unveiled its newest and most powerful laptop to date. The Blade 18 is now official with its massive 18-inch 200Hz 4K display, Thunderbolt 5 support, and the most powerful hardware from Intel and Nvidia.

The Razer Blade 18 2024 is a big Windows 11 laptop with a sleek aluminum unibody. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-14900HX and graphics cards ranging from the Nvidia RTX 4070 to RTX 4090 with a total of 175W TGP.

The laptop is among the first Windows notebooks to adopt the Thunderbolt 5 port, which can carry data at a whopping rate of up to 120Gbps. You can use it to connect high-speed drives or power several high-resolution displays.

Speaking of displays, the Razer Blade 18 has an optional configuration with a 200Hz 4K IPS display. Alternatively, buyers can spec the device with a QHD 300Hz mini-LED display that trades resolution in favor of a faster refresh rate, higher peak brightness, and better contrast thanks to local dimming zones.

The new Razer Blade 18 has a few extra aces up its sleeve. It is equipped with a six-speaker array with THX spatial audio support, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a GaN charger, which can juice up the laptop at up to 330W while being 60% smaller than comparable silicon-based chargers.

The Razer Blade 18 and a human (for scale)

Here is what Travis Furst, Head of the Notebook and Accessories Division at Razer, said about the Razer Blade 18:

The Blade 18 embodies Razer’s relentless drive to push the boundaries of what a gaming laptop can be, with a host of world’s first innovations. We are excited to deliver the Blade 18 as it ushers in a new era of Razer products equipped with Thunderbolt 5, including upcoming cutting-edge Thunderbolt accessories. With these innovations, the Blade 18 blurs the line between desktop performance and mobile convenience, ensuring our users are equipped with nothing but the absolute best to dominate in gaming and creativity.

Naturally, this big powerful laptop has a big price tag. You can preorder the new Razer Blade 18 on the official website starting at $3,099.