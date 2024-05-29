Several Razer Blade gaming laptops are currently at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Some of the best gaming-oriented Windows 11 notebooks are made by Razer, but they also tend to be very pricey. However, Amazon currently has big price cuts on several of the Razer Blade models that bring their costs down to all-time lows.

That includes the Razer Blade 17, which is priced at $1,899.99 at Amazon. That's a 50 percent discount from its $3,799.99 MSRP. This model has a 17.3-inch 3,840x 2,160 resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H CPU with a clock speed of 5.3GHz, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It has 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

If you are looking for a smaller gaming notebook, the Razer Blade 15 may be for you. It is currentlyon sale for its lowest price ever of $1,599.99. That's a 36 percent discount from its $2,499.99 MSRP.

It has a 15.6-inch ‎2,560 x 1,440 resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate. This laptop includes the 13th Gen Intel i7-13800H CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Here are all of the discounted Razer Blade notebooks that are at their all-time low prices on Amazon right now:

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

