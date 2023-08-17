The new Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard includes hot-swappable switches for its keys

Well-known gaming PC accessories company Razer has just announced and launched its latest BlackWidow V4 mechanical keyboard. However, this one is a bit different toother keyboards from the company. The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is the first such product from Razer that includes hot-swappable mechanical switches.

Razer says in its press release:

Coming in both black and white colorways, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% offers compatibility with 3 or 5-pin switches for even more customizability. Its innovative socketed PCB design empowers users to seamlessly alternate pre-loaded switches with their choice of mechanical alternatives, giving them absolute reign over their keyboard’s feel and responsiveness.

The keyboard comes with its own 2-in-1 tool to remove the keys and the switches underneath. Razer says the V4 also comes with third-generation Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches, which it claims offer gamers "a higher bump point and a cleaner sound profile" compared to previous generation Orange switches on its keyboards.

The board is housed inside an aluminum alloy frame and as the 75% in the name implies it is a bit smaller than normal keyboards, while still being able to have all the essential keys. All of the keys are fully programmable by using the company's Razer Synapse software.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Razer product without its Chroma RGB lighting effects. It includes a two-side underglow light in addition to per-key lighting effects. It also comes with a roller (for volume control or another function) and two media keys in the top right corner. The keyboard comes with its own magnetic leatherette wrist rest as well.

You can buy the new Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard right now on Amazon for $189.99. The company also plans to release a version of the keyboard with white-colored keys sometime in September.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.