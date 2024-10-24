Revamped Microsoft Forms experience now available for commercial users

Microsoft Forms is an online service used to create and share custom forms for feedback, data collection, and learning. Microsoft is rolling out a major revamp of Forms for commercial customers. The new, revamped Microsoft Forms features a refreshed, modern UI design across the landing/portal page, form creation, and response analysis.

On the Microsoft Forms portal page, templates are now categorized into feedback, registration, research, and quizzes. Users can select any template to get started. Once a template is selected, a revamped design page appears.

The new design page displays a selection of templates in the left-side pane. This allows users to easily browse and switch between templates as needed. For customers with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license, Copilot can assist throughout the form creation process.

In the right-hand pane, the style button lets users select a style from suggestions or personalize their own. Users can also select the layout for the invitation's cover page.

Once created, the form can be shared. Microsoft has also revamped the sharing interface. The new distribution interface allows users to change form permission settings and send the form via URL, QR code, Outlook, or Teams. Customers with Copilot can get assistance rewriting their distribution message.

Finally, the forms results page has been redesigned with a sleek and modern look. The new design allows for quick response analysis with clear, visually engaging charts and graphs. Additionally, Microsoft has moved the Open in Excel, individual results and other features to a centralized area in right-side pane.

Microsoft 365 Commercial customers can try the new, revamped Microsoft Forms experience at forms.office.com today. This revamp makes Microsoft Forms a more powerful and user-friendly tool for gathering and analyzing data. With its refreshed interface and enhanced features, Forms is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses and organizations.