Microsoft Forms has added pre-filled links support for responses

People who use the Microsoft Forms website or app can use it to create forms, quizzes, surveys, and other activities to get answers to their questions. However, until now, the answers to the questions for many of those forms had to be filled in by the people who were sent to answer them.

Today, Microsoft announced a new feature for Forms that might help with situations with multiple forms that have similar questions but with certain variations. In a blog post today, Microsoft said that Formscan now supports pre-fill links for answers to questions.

The post offered an example of how this new feature would work in a certain scenario:

Imagine your company conducted three online training sessions for participants in different time zones: Asia, Europe, and North America, each with a different lecturer. To streamline the process and avoid creating separate feedback forms for each session, you decide to use Forms pre-filled links to consolidate all feedback into a single form.

The new feature is accessed by clicking on the "..." menu icon in the top right corner and then clicking on the "Get Pre-filled URL" option.

In this example scenario, the person first has to toggle the "Enable pre-filled answers" option on the top of the Forms page. Then, the person can begin pre-filling answers to some questions, such as what part of the world the online lecture is located in and the actual name of the person giving the lecture. When the people taking the Asia-based lecture then receive the Form, they will see both the Asia answer and the lecturer's name have already been selected for them, so they save some time.

Microsoft added that this can be used in a school setting where students can see their course name and their instructor name already filled out.