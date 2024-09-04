Riot is hiking virtual currency prices by up to 70% in LoL, Valorant, more in many regions

Riot Games is making massive adjustments to how much its virtual currencies cost in many regions. The hikes are not affecting the USA and Canada, and while there are a few adjustments that make the prices lower, most are seeing cost increases. The changes will go into effect on September 18.

"As the global economy changes, we sometimes need to adjust our pricing to account for shifts in exchange rates and local economies," says Riot about the upcoming changes. "With this update, we’re making changes that will impact all five of our live games and most regions."

The company also said those who are exploiting the differences of pricing between regions are also to blame for these changes. "In some regions, a significant portion — or even a majority — of currency purchases are made by these third parties or players from outside the region," said Riot. "The reality is that these adjustments are necessary to combat the manipulation we’re seeing in the system and to ensure that everyone is playing on a level field."

The complete list of regional price changes hitting Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift, can be seen below:

League of Legends PC & Teamfight Tactics Americas Brazil: +20% Canada: No change Chile: -6% LATAM regions with prices in USD: -11% Mexico: -9% Peru: -12% USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change

Asia-Pacific & OCE Australia: +5% Hong Kong: +13% India: -4% Japan: +7% Korea: +14% Malaysia: +23% New Zealand: +7% Philippines: +40% Taiwan: +33% Thailand: +7% Vietnam: +41% Unlisted regions: No change

Europe & MENA CIS regions with prices in EUR: +13% Czech Republic: -9% Hungary: +7% Poland: -4% Romania: +8% Turkey: +24% Ukraine: +73% Unlisted regions: No change

Legends of Runeterra Americas Brazil: +14% Canada: No change Chile: +7% Colombia: -16% Mexico: -8% LATAM regions with prices in USD: +12% USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change

Asia-Pacific & OCE India: +4% Japan: +20% Korea: +19% Malaysia: +16% Philippines: +7% Vietnam: -4% Unlisted regions: No change

Europe & MENA Czech Republic: -9% Norway (PC prices): +12% Poland (PC prices): -6% Romania (PC prices): +5% Saudi Arabia: -5% Turkey: +63% Ukraine: +64% United Kingdom: -9% Unlisted regions: No change

VALORANT Americas Brazil: +14% Canada: No change Chile: +22% Colombia: +6% LATAM regions with prices in USD: Some regions will see a decrease of -15% while others an increase of 12% to standardize prices across LATAM. USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change

Asia-Pacific & OCE India: -6% Japan: +20% Korea: +14% Malaysia: +16% Philippines: +7% Unlisted regions: No change

Europe & MENA Czech Republic: -9% Hungary: +11% Norway: +12% Poland: -6% Romania: +5% Turkey: +15% Ukraine: +66% Unlisted regions: No change

League of Legends: Wild Rift Americas Brazil: +16% Canada: No change Colombia: -12% Mexico: -8% USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change

Asia-Pacific & OCE Australia: -6% Indonesia: -6% Japan: +12% Korea: +6% Malaysia: +5% New Zealand: -6% Vietnam: -8% Unlisted regions: No change

Europe & MENA Czech Republic: -7% Hungary: +8% Turkey: +24% Ukraine: +76% Unlisted regions: No change



Ahead of the changes that are happening on September 18, Riot is offering players in the affected regions extra virtual currency in the form of several bundles. In Valorant, for example, the 2050 VP bundle will now come with 300 bonus VP to spend.