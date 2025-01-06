Valorant's newest agent is Tejo, a drone and missile-wielding Initiator

The competitive shooter experience that Riot Games develops, Valorant, is expanding in the new year with a brand-new Initiator with Season 2025 - Act 1. The latest agent incoming to the first-person shooter has been revealed to be Tejo, a drone and missile-wielding "professional from Colombia." Watch the gameplay reveal trailer showing off his skillset above.

Riot described the new agent's powerset as follows:

Special Delivery EQUIP a sticky grenade. FIRE to launch. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes, Concussing any targets caught in the blast. ALT FIRE to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead. Stealth Drone EQUIP a stealth drone. FIRE to throw the drone forward, assuming direct control of its movement. FIRE again to trigger a pulse that Suppresses and Reveals enemies hit. Guided Salvo EQUIP an AR targeting system. FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map. ALT FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival. (ULT) Armageddon EQUIP a tactical strike targeting map. FIRE to select the origin point of the strike. FIRE again to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. ALT FIRE during map targeting to cancel the origin point.

Aside from the new playable character, the rest of Act 1's launch is only bringing cosmetic content. This includes a brand-new battle pass with free and paid tracks, a new type of hand-held item named Flex to show off in-game, as well as a new skinline named EX.O.

Valorant Season 2025 - Act 1 launches on January 8, 025 across PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Don't forget that Riot has also revealed that it plans to move Valorant to Unreal Engine 5. While a release date for this shift hasn't been announced just yet, considering it was announced last year, it may arrive during Season 2025.