Rufus 3.20 is out with bypass for Microsoft Account, and more for Windows 11

Several days ago, Rufus developer released version 3.20 beta with several notable changes and new features. Following a brief testing period, Rufus 3.20 stable is now available to download from GitHub and the app's official website.

Rufus 3.20 introduces new capabilities that help users create Windows 11 installation media with fewer annoyances. In addition to bypassing TPM, SecureBoot, and Microsoft Account requirements, version 3.20 adds the option for automatic account creation and the ability to copy regional settings from the current Windows installation.

Of course, Rufus is not only about creating a Windows 11 installation media. You can use the app to make bootable USB drives with other operating systems, so version 3.20 comes with other improvements. Here is the full changelog:

Enable applicable Windows User Experience options for Windows 10.

Remember last Windows User Experience selection between sessions

Add automatic local account creation and regional options duplication. This is limited to creating an account with the same name as the current user and with an empty password that the user will be prompted to change after first reboot.

Add a workaround for ISOs that have a syslinux symbolic link to /isolinux/ (Knoppix).

Revert to offline insertion of registry keys for the TPM/SB/RAM bypass where possible.

Remove storage bypass, since this is a bogus bypass that doesn't do anything.

Improve BIOS compatibility when displaying the "UEFI boot only" alert message.

Fix Windows User Experience dialog appearing twice for Windows To Go.

Fix Windows User Experience options not being applied for ARM64.

Fix Microsoft Account bypass not being applied unless TPM/SB/RAM bypass is selected.

New: Fix overeager detection of GRUB2 bootloaders with nonstandard prefixes.

You can download Rufus 3.20 from its website or GitHub repository.