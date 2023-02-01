The Samsung Galaxy S23 phones have been revealed

As expected, today's Samsung Unpacked media event officially announced the company's latest flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have high-end hardware inside, with high price points as well.

All three smartphones do share a few features. All three have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and all three have Android 13 installed, along with Samsung's One UI 5.1 overlay. The three phones also support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and the Wireless PowerShare feature, and they all have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra includes the first use of Samsung's rear 200MP Adaptive Pixel camera sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera. The phone's 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate when the phone is in game mode.

The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with a (sold separately) 45W charger. It can charge the phone up to 65 percent of its capacity in around 30 minutes. It will be sold in three models: 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ both include a main 50MP camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera, along with a 10MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S23 has a 3,900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23+ has a 4,700mAh battery. Both phones have 8GB of RAM, with the Galaxy S23 available in 128GB and 256GB storage versions and the Galaxy S23+ in 256GB and 512GB storage choices.

The prices for the phones will start at $799.99 for the Galaxy S23, $999.99 for the Galaxy S23+, and $1,199.99 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Color choices for the phones will be Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. If you buy the phones direct from Samsung.com, you have additional color choices: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red. Preorders start today, and the phones officially go on sale on February 17.