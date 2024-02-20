Samsung brings Bluetooth audio broadcast to older Galaxy devices

Samsung is bringing support for Bluetooth Auracast technology to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The feature lets you create an audio broadcast over Bluetooth and share your device's media with compatible nearby devices simultaneously.

Auracast has been available on select Samsung smart TV models and Galaxy Buds2 Pro since last year. You can create audio broadcasts on supported TVs to watch movies or listen to the same music on multiple sets of Buds. Samsung also added Auracast support to the Galaxy S24 series running One UI 6.1 update.

Explaining the feature in a previous blog post, Samsung said:

Auracast opens a variety of potential use cases and possibilities for further device applications — from augmented or assistive listening in a theater or lecture hall for those who want hear better, to sharing a playlist from your smartphone while on a run with friends, to even multi-language support without translation devices by sending different language interpretations via different channels.

With the latest announcement, Samsung is giving more of its smartphones and tablets the ability to start a Bluetooth audio broadcast. The company has added Auracast support for the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1 or above.

On supported devices running One UI 6.1, you can start an audio broadcast by going to Settings > Bluetooth > three-dot menu > Broadcast sound using Auracast. Apart from that, the following Galaxy devices running One UI 5.1.1 update support the "Listen to Auracast broadcast" functionality, which lets them act as a receiver:

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Fold4, Z Flip5, Z Flip4

Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy M54 5G

Galaxy Tab S9 series, Tab S9 FE series, Tab Active 5 5G

Samsung has also expanded its 360 Audio feature to support select smart TV models, including Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900D, QN800D), Neo QLED 4K (QN95D, QN90D, QN87D, QN85D), etc. Galaxy Buds Audio Switching, which is already available on its phones and tablets, now works with the Galaxy Book4 series laptops.