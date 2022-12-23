Sci-fi RPG Encased is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

Following the triple drop of Fallout, the Epic Games Store has returned with another free RPG serving. The ongoing daily promotion's ninth giveaway is Encased, an indie RPG entry from 2021 developed by Dark Crystal Games.

The title touts a post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting for this role-playing experience, sending players into an alternate 1970s to explore, fight, and negotiate through a vast and unnatural wasteland. There are open-ended questlines, factions to please or destroy, and even multiple endings. You can go at it solo or with a party of NPCs you meet and recruit along the way.

The developer describes the game like this:

Encased is full of choices: from what sort of character you will be, what wing you will join and how honourable a person you are. What equipment do you take? How will you fight? Do you craft better weapons or armour? And every decision you make will impact the story and your gaming experience. Well, no one said surviving Armageddon was going to be easy…

Normally costing $29.99 when not on sale, Encased is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for 24 hours. Coming next is the 10th giveaway of this daily promotion, and it will be unveiled at 8am PT tomorrow, December 24.